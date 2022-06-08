James F. Gizzi, 74, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on June 4, 2022, in Newport Hospital. He was the husband of Michele (Lynch) Gizzi.

James was born in Newport, to the late James F. and Victoria (DeSantis) Gizzi. He grew up in Newport and graduated from Rogers High School in 1966. He went on to graduate from Roger Williams College where he played baseball. He worked many years at JT’s Lumber before retiring in 2008. In retirement he worked at Easton’s Beach in the summers for a number of years.

Sports were a huge part of his life from an early age. He was very involved in the local sports scene. He coached baseball and softball at multiple levels including R &R Construction and Rogers High School softball. For 20 years he was the public address announcer for Rogers High School football.

James is survived by his children; Michael (Stacy) Gizzi, of Warwick, Erika (Cliff Barrows) Gizzi, of Spring Valley, CA, his grandchildren; Lyla and CJ Barrows, and Arden and Lennox Gizzi. He additionally leaves his in laws; Valerie and Michael Martin, of Tiverton, Pam and Rick Bougie, of Raleigh, NC, LeEtta Nolan, of Fall River, MA, Ann Gizzi, of Portsmouth, as well as many nieces and nephews.

James is preceded in death by his wife, Michele S. Gizzi; and his siblings; Ralph Gizzi and Frances Bowley.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 10, at 10:00 AM in Emmanuel Church, 42 Dearborn Street, Newport. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gizzi Family Health Awareness, Inc, 36 Hoppin Rd, Newport, RI 02840.