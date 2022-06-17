On the night of June 10th our beloved mother Gayle Janet Walsh took her own life after a long and courageous battle with grief over the loss of her youngest daughter Caroline to suicide in August of 2020. Gayle was born February 29th, 1968 in Baltimore, Maryland. She is profoundly missed by her daughters Alexandra and Bethany Walsh, the father of her children and dearest friend Ted Walsh, her mother Elaine Reedy, her sister Pam Amend, her bonus daughter Briana Skinner, the entire Pelham family, her community at RI Power Yoga, her biological father Bruce Reid, and more people than we can even begin to count. Gayle is finally at peace with her daughter Caroline Sunshine and her dad Paul Paul.

A true empath, Gayle was always ready to offer anyone in need a hug or encouraging word and had an immense ability to hold space for anyone who needed it. Her brightness in this dark world was an absolute force. Besides being the best mom she could be to her three girls she had the ability to pick up new kids along the way with her daughters friends, coworkers and patrons at any bar that was graced with her presence, especially at One Pelham East. Whether she was being a redneck barefoot tramping through the woods, being a rockstar behind or frequently up on the bar, being a creative genius constantly crafting new Halloween costumes and other artistic endeavors, or sharing in a mindful yoga class she was always her most unique and authentic self. Love you forever Mama G, just how you loved all of us.