Eileen Marie MacKinnon, 74 of Newport, RI passed away June 9th, 2022, in Wakefield, RI.

Eileen was born in Newport to Mary MacKinnon on March 22, 1948. She attended Ladd School and went on to become a home care companion and caregiver. She enjoyed using her talents as a painter and made gifts of her art to the many people in her life. She was a resident at Saint Clare Home in Newport, RI during the past 15 years and actively participated in the community life especially crafts, walks and her beautiful paintings.

Eileen is survived by her 12 beloved cousins. Eileen was predeceased by her devoted mother, Mary MacKinnon, aunts and uncles. Janet Elizabeth MacKinnon, Elsie (MacKinnon) Eddleston and husband Frank Eddleston, Joseph MacKinnon and wife Sheila MacKinnon, Frances MacKinnon and wife Margaret MacKinnon.

The family wishes to express deep and heartfelt gratitude to Eileen’s family at St. Clare Home for their loving care, compassion and friendship, always going the extra step to do the necessary.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 15 from 4-5pm at the O’Neill- Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport. Committal service will be held Thursday, June 16 at St. Columba Cemetery, Brown’s Lane, Middletown at 10 am.

For those who feel moved to share a brief memory of our time with Eileen at the visitation, we welcome your stories and would be appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Clare-Newport, 309 Spring Street, Newport, RI 02840.