David Englund Steele, 79, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on May 28, 2022, at home.



He was married to Jane (Edward) Steele for 52 years. They were constant companions, doing everything together.



David was born on May 3, 1943, in Fall River, MA, to the late Harry and Svea (Englund) Steele. He was a graduate of Rogers High School, served in the U.S. Army overseas, and earned a business degree from the University of Rhode Island.



Upon graduation, he and Jane moved to Washington, DC, where he was a manager for State Mutual Insurance. After 12 years, they returned to Rhode Island, and he pursued mortgage banking and real estate until his retirement. Then, he and Jane started their second careers by establishing an antiques business. David claimed they worked harder at antiquing than at any other job, but they both loved it. Participating in antique shows throughout New England, they developed friendships that meant everything to them.



Quiet, humble, giving, caring, and never angry, David was the epitome of a gentleman.

He was on the board of directors at the Norman Bird Sanctuary, a member of Audubon Society, a member of the Middletown Historical Society, and a member at Wanumetonomy Golf Course. As a communicant of St. Lucy’s Church in Middletown, David served on the financial board and as a tax auditor. He was a dedicated blood donor for 15 years. Both he and Jane eagerly anticipated volunteering every single week for Meals on Wheels, serving the elderly house-bound on Aquidneck Island.



David relished classical music, walking, gardening, birding, reading, and dining with family and friends. In all his endeavors, he was a perfectionist. He treasured his many friends, and enjoyed celebrating any occasion, including his and Jane’s Christmas open house, which they hosted for 38 years.



David and Jane enjoyed traveling together as well as with friends. Annual trips to Boston and Quebec were especially anticipated.



David is survived by his wife, Jane Steele, and his sister, Susan Stevenson, of South Lake Tahoe, CA, and also by his sister-in-law, Susan Edward, and her husband, John Corbett, and their children, Sara and John.



All friends and relatives are invited to attend a mass of Christian burial to be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 10:00 at St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Road in Middletown, RI, followed by a brief but moving military ceremony in the chapel at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Lane, Middletown. A gathering of friends to remember David will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Meals on Wheels at 70 Bath Street, Providence, RI 02908: or to the Audubon Nature Center at 1401 Hope Street, Bristol, RI 02809.