It is with deep loss and sadness that we announce the death of Brian Daniel Callahan, 45, of Alexandria, Virginia. Brian died unexpectedly at his home on April 1, 2022.

Brian was the son of the late Thomas and Barbara Jane (Fussell) Callahan and was born in Nashua, New Hampshire, on October 16, 1976 as the youngest of six children. He loved his home state and was a proud graduate of the University of New Hampshire.

He moved to Washington, DC, and worked on Capitol Hill where he met the love of his life, Kerry. They were married in Newport, Rhode Island on August 23, 2012. Brian was a devoted and loyal husband who found joy in the little things in life. As a longtime resident in his cherished community of Old Town Alexandria, he was known as the “unofficial mayor.” Brian was sincere, extremely generous, and had a sense of humor that will be missed by all of us who knew and loved him. Brian’s laugh could fill a room and he loved sailing, swimming, traveling, doing impersonations, history and of course, politics.

In addition to his wife, Kerry (Tracy) Callahan, Brian also leaves behind four brothers and one sister: Chris (Vic); Steve (Lorraine); Dave (Meg Lynch); Sue (Colin) Buffin; and Jamie (Patti). Brian was very close to his in-laws Robert and Marjorie Tracy who considered him to be like another son-as well as his sister-in-law Debbie (Jim) Lyons; brother-in-law Bobby Tracy; and brother-in-law Patrick (Libby) Tracy. Brian adored his many nieces and nephews: Kate, Shae (Will Humphry), and Sarah Callahan; Jack (Annah Todd) and Liz Callahan; Nick and Charlie (Caroline, Wells and Lottie) Buffin; Evan and Brendan Callahan; John, Eamon, and Adele Lyons; and Cora and Noreen Tracy.

Committal prayers will be held in the chapel at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, 465 Browns Ln., Middletown, on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 11:00am.