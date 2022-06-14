Annie L Busse, age 97, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on June 5, 2022 at Newport Hospital. She was the wife of the late George C. Busse.

Annie was born in Jamestown, RI to the late Antone and Rufina (Rose) Vieira. She grew up in Jamestown and began her career as an aid at Newport Hospital, but she found a calling in nursing and graduated from the Our Lady of Fatima School of Nursing in 1960, and began a rewarding career caring for others. She worked at Newport Hospital for several years, then spent 25 years at Raytheon as Industrial/Occupational Nurse.

Annie is survived her children, Barbara Healey (Russell) of Narragansett and John Busse (Patti) of Portsmouth, three granddaughters, one grandson, and four great granddaughters; as well as her dear friend Joan in Tewksbury, MA.

Annie is preceded in death by her siblings Frank Vieira, Mary Donahue, Helen Pineau, Tom and Peter Vieira.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, June 17 from 4:00-6:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, June 18 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am in St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery.

Annie’s family would like to thank the staff at Ryoal Middletown and All About Home Care for their loving care provided to their mother.

Memorial Donations may be made to the Middletown Fire Department, Rescue Wagon Fund, 239 Wyatt Road, Middletown, RI 02842.

