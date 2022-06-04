Agnes “Aggie” Michael, 89, of Middletown, RI, died peacefully on Friday, June 3, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Charles Michael whom she was married to for 60 wonderful years.

Born at her family farm home in Middletown, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Virginia Botelho. Aggie was a graduate of Rogers High School in Newport, RI, and the Newport Hospital School of Nursing 1954. She began and ended her 38-year career as a Pediatric RN solely at Newport Hospital. She always was and will forever be everyone’s favorite nurse!

She is survived by her daughter Catherine Michael and husband Frank Flaherty, daughter Cynthia and husband Robert Kendall, and daughter Christina Haines. Dearest to her heart, she cherished time spent with beloved grandchildren Evan and Matthew Kendall, and Brittany and Cobi Haines. She is also survived by her sisters Olga DeMello and Virginia Jennings. She is predeceased by her siblings Joseph, Frank, Almorinda, Alfred, Manuel, George, Louis, and Richard.

Many heartfelt thanks to the loving and caring nurses, CNA’s, and entire amazing staff at St. Clare Home.

Burial will be private.

Donations may be made to St. Clare’s Activity Program, 305 Spring Street, Newport, RI 02840. (Specifically for BINGO prizes!)