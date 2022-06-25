hiring text
Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Current Job Opportunities

  1. 7-Eleven – Sales Associate
  2. Aldi – Full-Time Store Manager Trainee
  3. Allied Universal – Security Officer Healthcare Setting
  4. Applebee’s – Dishwasher
  5. Asturian Group – Construction Project Manager
  6. Bar Cino – DINING ROOM SUPERVISOR @ BAR ‘CINO 
  7. Benchmark Senior Living – Dishwasher **** $500.00 Sign-On Bonus****
  8. Blenheim Newport – Dining Room Server / Wait staff *** $500.00 Sign-On Bonus***
  9. Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assistant/Line or Prep Cook
  10. Castle Hill Inn – ASSISTANT FRONT OFFICE MANAGER @ CASTLE HILL INN
  11. CCI Facility Contractors – Quality Control Manager – Federal Construction – Newport, RI
  12. Chilis – Host
  13. City of Newport – Laborer Equipment Operator, Maintenance Person, Deputy Utilities Director –  Engineering, Deputy City Engineer
  14. Clarke Cooke House – Servers, Cooks, Sushi Chef w / housing assistance, Sommelier 
  15. Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate – Now Hiring
  16. Cupcake Charlie’s – Cake Decorator/Baker/Bakery Clerk
  17. CW Resources – Night Stocker
  18. Davidson Hospitality Group – Bar Utility – Hotel Viking
  19. DE Foods – KFC Team Member
  20. Dollar Tree – OPERATIONS ASSISTANT MANAGER
  21. Domino’s Pizza – Customer Service Representative/ Pizza Maker
  22. East Side Enterprise – Cashier
  23. EBCAP – Physician Assistant
  24. Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
  25. Foodlove Market – BAKER **$17-$26/HOUR** @ FOODLOVE MARKET 
  26. Genesis Healthcare – Weekend Director of Nursing – DON – RN
  27. GNC – Retail Part Time Sales Associate
  28. Hart’s Roofing & Construction – Videographer/Editor
  29. Healthcare Services Group – Food Service Worker/Kitchen Helper/Dietary Aide
  30. Heatherwood Rehab – Laundry Assistant
  31. Historic Tours of Newport’s Boutique Visitor Center – Trolley/Tour Manager
  32. Ivy Lodge – Housekeeping in Newport @ Ivy Lodge 
  33. J2 Construct – Construction Superintendent 
  34. Joe’s Kwick Mart – Joe’s Kwik Mart Store Manager
  35. John Clarke Senior Living – Registered Nurse- Baylor Shifts!
  36. Kahn, Litwin, Renza & Co – Audit Associate
  37. La Vecina Taqueria – BARTENDER @ LA VECINA TAQUERIA
  38. Leidos – General Clerk III
  39. Lifespan – Receptionist
  40. LMR Technical Group – Program Manager
  41. Luxottica – Sales Associate Sunglass Hut
  42. M. Neves – Cleaner
  43. Mamma Luisa Restaurant – Food Server
  44. Marvel & Associates – Associate
  45. Meaningful Outcomes – Behavior Technician *Middletown RI*
  46. Middletown Family Dental – Front Desk Coordinator
  47. Naval War College Foundation – Museum Store Sales Associate
  48. Navy Exchange Service Command – HOUSEKEEPING SUPERVISOR-$650 Recruitment Incentive Eligible
  49. Neon Marketplace – Store Associate
  50. Newport Animal Hospital – Veterinary Boarding Assistant / Kennel Attendant
  51. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Room Attendant- $20/hr Starting + Benefits + $500/mth Summer Bon us
  52. Newport YMCA – Summer Camp Counselor
  53. Ninety Nine Restaurant – Server
  54. Ocean State Job Lot – Retail In Store Area Supervisor
  55. Ocean State Nursing Services – CNA Home Care NEWPORT Competitive PAY! 
  56. Olympia Sports – Assistant Manager
  57. People’s Credit Union – Member Service Center Representative
  58. Performance Physical Therapy – Patient Care Coordinator
  59. Perro Salado – Expeditor
  60. Pcerne Real Estate Group – Maintenance Technician
  61. Precise Systems – Management Analyst
  62. Prime Communications – Retail Sales Consultant- AT&T
  63. Provencal Bakery – Cafe Server
  64. Reagan Marine Construction – Dock Builder / Craft Worker
  65. Resails – Retail and manufacturing manger
  66. Residence Inn by Marriott Middletown – Front Desk Representative
  67. Roedel Companies – Laundry Attendent – Chalet Navy
  68. Ron Z Lures – Packaging
  69. Royal Health Group – Receptionist – Skilled Nursing – Middletown
  70. Safe Harbor Marinas – Dockhand
  71. Salve Regina University – Student Accounts Coordinator – Salve Regina University
  72. Scales & Shells – Office & Event Coordinator
  73. SEACORP – Inventory Clerk
  74. Sightsailing – Waterfront Front Desk Receptionist
  75. Smoke House – HOST @ SMOKE HOUSE
  76. Sunglass Hut – Sales Associate Sunglass Hut
  77. SRS Merchandising – Retail Merchandising Representative
  78. St. Clare Newport – RN/LPN- NEW WAGE SCALE AND WEEKEND INCENTIVE PROGRAM!
  79. St. George’s School – Campus Store Manager
  80. The Home Depot – Sales Associate
  81. The Mooring – EXECUTIVE SOUS CHEF **$2500 SIGNON BONUS** @ THE MOORING 
  82. The Newport Experience – Banquets / Events Servers (PT/FT) – OceanCliff Events, Newport, RI
  83. The Wiggle Room – Dog Daycare Handler
  84. Toast – Newport RI, Territory Account Executive
  85. Town of Middletown – Several job opportunities in the following departments – Beach, Finance, Library, Planning & Economic Development, Police, Public Works, Tax Assessor/Collections
  86. Trinity Management – Leasing Manager
  87. U-Haul – Assistant Moving Center Manager
  88. US Ghost Adventures – Night Photographer
  89. US Naval Education & Training Command – INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SPECIALIST (INET)
  90. Verge Mobile – T-Mobile Retail Sales Associate – Middletown
  91. Walgreens – Emerging Store Manager
  92. Warner Realty Group – Real Estate Sales Specialist
  93. Windward Boats- Marine / Boat Dealer Service Manager Oahu Hawaii
  94. Wyndham Destinations – Activities Associate
