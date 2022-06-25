Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Current Job Opportunities
- 7-Eleven – Sales Associate
- Aldi – Full-Time Store Manager Trainee
- Allied Universal – Security Officer Healthcare Setting
- Applebee’s – Dishwasher
- Asturian Group – Construction Project Manager
- Bar Cino – DINING ROOM SUPERVISOR @ BAR ‘CINO
- Benchmark Senior Living – Dishwasher **** $500.00 Sign-On Bonus****
- Blenheim Newport – Dining Room Server / Wait staff *** $500.00 Sign-On Bonus***
- Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assistant/Line or Prep Cook
- Castle Hill Inn – ASSISTANT FRONT OFFICE MANAGER @ CASTLE HILL INN
- CCI Facility Contractors – Quality Control Manager – Federal Construction – Newport, RI
- Chilis – Host
- City of Newport – Laborer Equipment Operator, Maintenance Person, Deputy Utilities Director – Engineering, Deputy City Engineer
- Clarke Cooke House – Servers, Cooks, Sushi Chef w / housing assistance, Sommelier
- Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate – Now Hiring
- Cupcake Charlie’s – Cake Decorator/Baker/Bakery Clerk
- CW Resources – Night Stocker
- Davidson Hospitality Group – Bar Utility – Hotel Viking
- DE Foods – KFC Team Member
- Dollar Tree – OPERATIONS ASSISTANT MANAGER
- Domino’s Pizza – Customer Service Representative/ Pizza Maker
- East Side Enterprise – Cashier
- EBCAP – Physician Assistant
- Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
- Foodlove Market – BAKER **$17-$26/HOUR** @ FOODLOVE MARKET
- Genesis Healthcare – Weekend Director of Nursing – DON – RN
- GNC – Retail Part Time Sales Associate
- Hart’s Roofing & Construction – Videographer/Editor
- Healthcare Services Group – Food Service Worker/Kitchen Helper/Dietary Aide
- Heatherwood Rehab – Laundry Assistant
- Historic Tours of Newport’s Boutique Visitor Center – Trolley/Tour Manager
- Ivy Lodge – Housekeeping in Newport @ Ivy Lodge
- J2 Construct – Construction Superintendent
- Joe’s Kwick Mart – Joe’s Kwik Mart Store Manager
- John Clarke Senior Living – Registered Nurse- Baylor Shifts!
- Kahn, Litwin, Renza & Co – Audit Associate
- La Vecina Taqueria – BARTENDER @ LA VECINA TAQUERIA
- Leidos – General Clerk III
- Lifespan – Receptionist
- LMR Technical Group – Program Manager
- Luxottica – Sales Associate Sunglass Hut
- M. Neves – Cleaner
- Mamma Luisa Restaurant – Food Server
- Marvel & Associates – Associate
- Meaningful Outcomes – Behavior Technician *Middletown RI*
- Middletown Family Dental – Front Desk Coordinator
- Naval War College Foundation – Museum Store Sales Associate
- Navy Exchange Service Command – HOUSEKEEPING SUPERVISOR-$650 Recruitment Incentive Eligible
- Neon Marketplace – Store Associate
- Newport Animal Hospital – Veterinary Boarding Assistant / Kennel Attendant
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Room Attendant- $20/hr Starting + Benefits + $500/mth Summer Bon us
- Newport YMCA – Summer Camp Counselor
- Ninety Nine Restaurant – Server
- Ocean State Job Lot – Retail In Store Area Supervisor
- Ocean State Nursing Services – CNA Home Care NEWPORT Competitive PAY!
- Olympia Sports – Assistant Manager
- People’s Credit Union – Member Service Center Representative
- Performance Physical Therapy – Patient Care Coordinator
- Perro Salado – Expeditor
- Pcerne Real Estate Group – Maintenance Technician
- Precise Systems – Management Analyst
- Prime Communications – Retail Sales Consultant- AT&T
- Provencal Bakery – Cafe Server
- Reagan Marine Construction – Dock Builder / Craft Worker
- Resails – Retail and manufacturing manger
- Residence Inn by Marriott Middletown – Front Desk Representative
- Roedel Companies – Laundry Attendent – Chalet Navy
- Ron Z Lures – Packaging
- Royal Health Group – Receptionist – Skilled Nursing – Middletown
- Safe Harbor Marinas – Dockhand
- Salve Regina University – Student Accounts Coordinator – Salve Regina University
- Scales & Shells – Office & Event Coordinator
- SEACORP – Inventory Clerk
- Sightsailing – Waterfront Front Desk Receptionist
- Smoke House – HOST @ SMOKE HOUSE
- Sunglass Hut – Sales Associate Sunglass Hut
- SRS Merchandising – Retail Merchandising Representative
- St. Clare Newport – RN/LPN- NEW WAGE SCALE AND WEEKEND INCENTIVE PROGRAM!
- St. George’s School – Campus Store Manager
- The Home Depot – Sales Associate
- The Mooring – EXECUTIVE SOUS CHEF **$2500 SIGNON BONUS** @ THE MOORING
- The Newport Experience – Banquets / Events Servers (PT/FT) – OceanCliff Events, Newport, RI
- The Wiggle Room – Dog Daycare Handler
- Toast – Newport RI, Territory Account Executive
- Town of Middletown – Several job opportunities in the following departments – Beach, Finance, Library, Planning & Economic Development, Police, Public Works, Tax Assessor/Collections
- Trinity Management – Leasing Manager
- U-Haul – Assistant Moving Center Manager
- US Ghost Adventures – Night Photographer
- US Naval Education & Training Command – INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SPECIALIST (INET)
- Verge Mobile – T-Mobile Retail Sales Associate – Middletown
- Walgreens – Emerging Store Manager
- Warner Realty Group – Real Estate Sales Specialist
- Windward Boats- Marine / Boat Dealer Service Manager Oahu Hawaii
- Wyndham Destinations – Activities Associate