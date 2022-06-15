We’ll check in with Newport Mayor Jeanne Marie Napolitano today (Wednesday) at noon for her monthly videocast, looking for updates on proposed school regionalization with Middletown, charter revisions, and the summer season ahead.

Expectations are high for tourism this summer, but is the city confident that those expectations will be met with skyrocketing gas prices? How will the lack of affordable housing in Newport impact employment within the hospitality sector?

We’ll want updates on major projects like the bridge realignment and North End development, any new construction plans, the city budget.

Watch & Participate