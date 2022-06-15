We’ll check in with Newport Mayor Jeanne Marie Napolitano today (Wednesday) at noon for her monthly videocast, looking for updates on proposed school regionalization with Middletown, charter revisions, and the summer season ahead.
Expectations are high for tourism this summer, but is the city confident that those expectations will be met with skyrocketing gas prices? How will the lack of affordable housing in Newport impact employment within the hospitality sector?
We’ll want updates on major projects like the bridge realignment and North End development, any new construction plans, the city budget.
Watch & Participate
Frank Prosnitz
Frank Prosnitz brings to WhatsUpNewp several years in journalism, including 10 as editor of the Providence (RI) Business News and 14 years as a reporter and bureau manager at the Providence (RI) Journal. Prosnitz began his journalism career as a sportswriter at the Asbury Park (NJ) Press, moving to The News Tribune (Woodbridge, NJ), before joining the Providence Journal. Prosnitz hosts the Morning Show on WLBQ radio (Westerly), 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, and It’s Your Business, also on WBLQ, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Prosnitz has twice won Best in Business Awards from the national Society of American Business Editors and Writers (SABEW), twice was named Media Advocate of the Year by the Small Business Administration, won an investigative reporter’s award from the New England Press Association, and newswriting award from the Rhode Island Press Association.