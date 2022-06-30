- Advertisement -

For the 40th year, Newport in Bloom will recognize and honor those who plant and nurture flower gardens and flower containers throughout the city.

The competition is open to anyone and everyone. Newport is divided into three residential zones and includes awards to newcomers, small and large businesses, B&Bs, senior and family housing, and the community. After the competition closes, all entries will be photographed. After that, our judges will visit the finalists in person.

Awards will be given for first, second, third place and honorable mentions. Winners will be recognized at the Annual Newport in Bloom Awards Ceremony, 5:30 pm, August 23,at the Horseshoe Piazza at the International Tennis Hall of Fame.



Categories include:

– RESIDENTIAL – Finalists will be chosen in three city districts for containers, large in-ground gardens, and small in-ground gardens.



– LARGE BUSINESS – One city-wide competition for large businesses.



– SMALL BUSINESS – One city-wide competition that includes large B&B’s (more than four rooms).



– B&B’s – One city-wide competition for B&B’s with four or less rooms.

How to Enter

You can submit your application by July 24 in multiple ways:

Download and print an application and Mail it to Newport in Bloom, Box 773, Newport, RI 02840 or E-mail your print application to kmcmahan2@cox.net or newportinbloom.ri@gmail.com

Go Digital. Complete the online application form.

For more information and pictures of previous year’s winners, visit Newport in Bloom’s Garden Competition page.

Newport in Bloom is a 501(c)(3) organization that was founded in 1982 to beautify our city with gardens and flowers. 2021 will be our 39th year as we encourage our community to enjoy green space and improve our landscapes for the good of the environment, our residents, visitors, and our city. If you are interested in joining our group or helping to support the efforts to beautify Newport, please contact us!