The Newport Democratic City Committee (NDCC) is inviting declared candidates and all registered Newport voters to attend a signature-gathering event on July 6 from 5:30-7:00 PM on the lawn at the Newport Elks Lodge.

Candidates for federal, statewide, and local public office, as well as candidates for state and local party committees, must collect signatures from voters who are registered in their district in order to be placed on the ballot. The number of required signatures varies based on the office being sought.

NDCC Chair, Susan Taylor, said, “The NDCC honors the political process and applauds those candidates who step up to serve their community. The collection of signatures is a long-standing political tradition that affirms support from the community for those who wish to represent us, and we are excited to host this event. We encourage all Newport voters to come meet the candidates and join this celebration of our political process.”

There is no restriction on the number of nomination papers a person can sign. Signing a nomination paper is not a commitment to vote for that candidate. Your signature will only be counted once for each candidate. All nomination papers must be returned by July 15th at 4 p.m. to the Newport Canvassing Authority.

Candidates are asked to bring their nomination papers as well as clipboards and pens for signatures. A limited number of tables will be available for candidates and they are encouraged to bring a folding table if desired.

More information for candidates and voters is available on the RI Secretary of State’s website: https://vote.sos.ri.gov/Candidates/Nominations

This week, all candidates for local and statewide offices must file their declaration of candidacy.