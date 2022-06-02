In celebration of 89 years of Theatre By The Sea (TBTS), owner and producer Bill Hanney is proud to announce the 2022 summer schedule for the Monday Concerts and Events Series, which will be held on select Mondays throughout the season.

“I am so pleased with the amazing talent which is included in the Monday Concerts and Events this season,” said Bill Hanney. “Since the launch of the series in 2018, it has continued to grow in popularity, and it looks like this year’s lineup will continue that trend. It is wonderful to see people wanting to return to this historic theatre once again.”

The series begins on June 13 with Once in a Lifetime! Fats Domino Meets Liberace presented by Harvey Robbins. Enjoy an extraordinary concert celebrating the music and flair of two of the most unique and legendary performers in American history. A never before collaboration of first-year Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer Fats Domino (“Blueberry Hill”, “Blue Monday”) and the artist proclaimed as the “World’s Greatest Entertainer,” the one and only Liberace. Starring New Orleans Icon, Al “Lil Fats” Jackson and National Star David Maiocco.

Al “Lil Fats” Jackso

The series continues July 11 with Seth’s Big Fat Broadway Show starring Seth Rudetsky. Sirius/XM Radio’s Seth Rudetsky is bringing his hi-larious one man show to Rhode Island! Described as a combination of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “The Tony Awards,” and “The Daily Show,” Seth’s Big Fat Broadway Show has played from coast to coast for the last decade. Known as “The Voice of Broadway Across America” and “The Mayor of Broadway,” (which is what Audra McDonald calls him), Seth has worked for over two decades on Broadway as an actor, writer, pianist, and conductor, on the biggest blockbusters ever, including Les Misérables, Phantom, Ragtime, and The Producers, as well as writing for both the Tony and Grammy Awards. Seth’s Big Fat Broadway Show is a 90-minute hysterical romp featuring Rudetsky’s trademark “deconstructions,” in which he uses his amazing audio/video collection to break down brilliant performances from beloved Broadway divas (Patti LuPone, Betty Buckley) as well as showcasing mind-boggling performances like The Osmonds singing a medley from Fiddler On The Roof. Seriously. He also does an entire section on Barbra Streisand, who actually came to the show in Los Angeles…and Seth will tell that story when you see show!

David Maiocco as Liberace

On August 1, Theatre By The Sea welcomes John O’Hurley, who has gone from being best known as J. Peterman on “Seinfeld” to catapulting into one of television’s busiest and most versatile actors. From show host, (“To Tell the Truth,” “Family Feud,” and NBC’s “The National Dog Show”), to Broadway star, to advertising hero, (O’Hurley invested in the relaunch of The J. Peterman Company, and since 1999 has been a part-owner and member of the board of directors), this voice actor, singer, and comedian has truly done it all – including being a first season contestant on “Dancing with the Stars,” (where he made it to the finals)! Now touring with a band and performing his show – A Man With Standards, O’Hurley dazzles audiences with storytelling, songs and humor. A show that, like O’Hurley, has a little bit of everything!

Rounding out the series on August 29 is Gerard Alessandrini’s Forbidden Broadway Greatest Hits hosted by SiriusXM star and Forbidden Broadway legend Christine Pedi. From Annie to Phantom to Wicked, this fall-down funny, satirical roast of over 30 Broadway hits, features outrageous costumes, silly spoofs of the songs you know by heart and madcap impressions by a stellar cast! Newer targets include Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton, and The Book of Mormon. It’s never been more fun poking fun at your favorite musicals and stars! A New York sensation for nearly 40 years, a talented quartet of comic chameleons, throw out pointed parodies at a dizzying pace. Whether you are a seasoned theatregoer or new to it all, the Tony® Award-winning Forbidden Broadway is your one-stop ticket to non-stop laughs: a hip and fresh view of theatre’s tried and true that will leave you begging for more!

Performances for the Monday Night Concerts and Events Series will take place on June 13, July 11, August 1, and August 29 at 7:30 pm. The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. Tickets are $35 – $68 (additional fees may apply). Discount rates are available for groups of 10 or more by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Tickets are on sale at the box office Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm and performance days from 11:00 am until curtain, (performance Sundays 12 noon until curtain), online 24-hours-a-day at www.theatrebythesea.com and via telephone during normal box office hours by calling (401) 782-TKTS

Located on Rhode Island’s South Shore, Theatre By The Sea celebrates 86 years of summer theatre at its best!