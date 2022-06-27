Louisa Boatwright will seek another term on Newport School Committee.

Boatwright provided What’sUpNewp with the following statement;

Today I, Louisa Boatwright, am announcing that I will be running for 2 more years on the Newport School Committee (NSC). Currently I’m finishing my 4th year on the Committee and have learned a great deal. I’ve worked hard to improve education, to ensure a balanced budget and pushed for quality in all areas. As Chair of the Finance Committee we have held weekly meetings to be proactive on all financial issues and opportunities and as Co-Chair of the School Building Committee (SBC) our leadership team meets multiple times a week to ensure our construction projects fit the educational needs along with our funding, timeline and quality.

An early September ribbon-cutting for the Pell addition with safety improvements, a new Visitor Center and some reconfiguring of the Pell Administration is a full year ahead of schedule! The new Rogers High School is nearing completion of Construction Design documents, the SBC and NSC has already approved the 1st construction Bid Package with the 4th and final Bid Package to be approved this November. The continuity of the leadership team is critical to the success of the Rogers project as there are a huge number of details and decisions that need to be made and tracked. Becky Bolan and I have enjoyed working as a team with the Superintendent through the many challenges all to ensure we make all Newporters proud of all our educational facilities including the all-new Rogers High School with a focus on sustainability and renewable energy installations.

My goals on the NSC have always been to implement a quality educational curriculum, improve the teaching and learning processes to further engage students and ensure the social-emotional supports are in place for all students and teachers. This last fall/winter the Rogers High accreditation was performed and the results/improvements have shown big steps forward. So I hope to continue working hard as we have much more work ahead at all three of our schools.

– Louisa Boatwright