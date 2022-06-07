Kevin Hart on Monday announced the second leg of his highly anticipated Reality Check Tour, including two shows at Foxwoods Resort Casino on Friday, December 16, and Saturday, December 17.

Tickets for the second leg of the Reality Check Tour will go on sale this Friday, June 10th at 10 AM local time at KevinHartNation.com. Fans will also have access to a special presale beginning Wednesday, June 8th at 10AM local time through Thursday, June 9th at 11:59 PM local time.

Hailed as one of the highest-earning stand-up comedians of 2019 by Forbes, Hart recently sold out Crypto.com Arena as part of Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival. Additionally, his previous global comedy tour sold out over 100 arenas around the world, and he sold over one million tickets worldwide in 2018 during his Irresponsible Tour. Hart continued to break records with his hometown stand-up performance at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field during his What Now Tour, marking the first time a comedian sold out an NFL stadium in Philadelphia.

Foxwoods shares that this event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at the Foxwoods Resort Casino, phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security, according to Foxwoods.