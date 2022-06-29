- Advertisement -

Newport resident Kendra Wilson Muenter today announced her run for Newport School Committee.

Muenter provided What’sUpNewp with the following announcement;

“My name is Kendra Wilson Muenter.

I am a Newport resident, community volunteer, and parent, and I am running for the Newport School Committee.

Public schools are the heart of every city, and Newport schools need strong leadership to build on the progress of the last few years. I have been active in Newport schools for many years; first spurred by my daughter Grace’s enrollment at Pell Elementary School. I quickly joined the PTO and later became the President of the Pell PTO. As my daughter advanced in Newport schools, so did my involvement. I served as PTO President at Thompson Middle School. I was a founding member of Build Newport’s Future, the organization which worked to pass the school bond. Since 2017 I have held a seat on the School Building Committee. My work on this committee involves overseeing both the Pell addition project and the new Rogers High School build. While serving in this position, I have strived to always be a voice for our students.

Every decision the Newport School Committee makes should center the students. We must ask ourselves, how does this help our students? How does this affect and improve their educational outcomes? Are all students being served equally? For Newport schools to continue their progress forward, we must always put students and families first. I will do that as a member of the Newport School Committee.

I look forward to speaking with the families and voters of Newport this election cycle on how we can work together as a community for the betterment of our school system and our children. Please reach out to me at kwmuenter@gmail.com.”

Muenter filed her declaration of candidacy on Tuesday at Newport City Hall, according to the Newport Canvassing office.

Local and statewide candidates must file their declarations of candidacy by 4 pm on Wednesday, June 29.