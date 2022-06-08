Looking to learn more and have your say about the potential regionalization of Newport and Middletown schools? Save the date for several informational events later this month.

These are joint Newport-Middletown informational sessions and are expected to be led by school teachers from each community, according to Matthew Sheley, Public Affairs Officer for the Town of Middletown.

In-person sessions will be held on Monday, June 20 at 3:30 pm and at 6 pm at the Wyndham Newport.

Virtual sessions will be held on Tuesday, June 21 and on Wednesday, June 23 from 6 pm to 8 pm.

The June 22 virtual session will be in Spanish, according to the schedule. The three other sessions will be in English.