Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the Rhode Island General Assembly this week.

Legislature OKs bill for mail ballot signature review, certification process

The General Assembly approved legislation (2022-H 7428A, 2022-S 2119A)

introduced by Rep. Evan P. Shanley (D-Dist. 24, Warwick) and Sen. Cynthia A.

Coyne (D-Dist. 32, Barrington, Bristol, East Providence) that would allow for the

early certification of mail ballots. The bill would also establish a new and more

comprehensive mail ballot voter signature verification process. The measure now

moves to the governor's office.



Assembly OKs wiretap bill to help stop human trafficking



The General Assembly approved legislation (2022-S 2706, 2022-H 7700) sponsored

by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairwoman Cynthia A. Coyne (D-Dist. 32,

Barrington, Bristol, East Providence) and House Small Business Committee

Chairwoman Carol Hagan McEntee (D-Dist. 33, South Kingstown, Narragansett) to

allow wiretaps for suspected human trafficking investigations. The bill now goes to

the governor.

General Assembly approves bill to address child abuse in military families

The General Assembly passed legislation (2022-S 2105, 2022-H 6617) introduced by

Sen. Alana M. DiMario (D-Dist. 36, Narragansett, North Kingstown) and Rep. Julie

Casimiro (D-Dist. 31, North Kingstown, Exeter) that would require the Department of

Children, Youth and Families to determine the military status of the parents of any

abused child and report the matter to the appropriate military authorities, including

abused child and report the matter to the appropriate military authorities, including

the Military Family Advocacy Program. The measure now moves to the governor's office.

Senate OKs bill to require electricity from renewable energy sources by 2033



The Senate approved legislation (2022-S 2274A) introduced by Senate President

Dominick J. Ruggerio (D-Dist. 4, North Providence, Providence) to formalize and

accelerate Rhode Island’s commitment to a renewable energy future. The bill would

require that 100 percent of all electricity sold in Rhode Island be generated from

renewable sources by 2033 – the most ambitious timeline of any state in the nation.

The bill now heads to the House, where Rep. Deborah Ruggiero (D-Dist. 74,

Jamestown, Middletown) has introduced similar legislation (2022-H 7277).

Click here to see news release.

House OKs bills on school attendance, pandemic-related extended absences

The House of Representatives approved two bills introduced by Rep. Joseph M.

McNamara (D-Dist. 19, Warwick, Cranston) that focus on school attendance. The

first (2022-H 7062) would provide that in developing alternative-learning plans,

consideration would be given to the unique difficulties and interruptions that many

students have experienced because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It would also

authorize the granting of extended absences from school that are not intended to be

permanent, but are permitted because of the pandemic’s unique difficulties and

interruptions. The measure now moves to the Senate, where similar legislation (2022-

S 2572) has been introduced by Sen. Sandra Cano (D-Dist. 8, Pawtucket). The second

(2022-H 7167A) would direct school districts experiencing high rates of student

absenteeism to establish attendance support teams to address this absenteeism. The

absenteeism to address this absenteeism. The

measure now moves to the Senate for consideration.

Senate OKs bill to increase penalties for wage theft, employee misclassification



The Senate approved legislation (2022-S 2775) sponsored by Majority Leader

Michael J. McCaffrey (D-Dist. 29, Warwick) that would make wage theft with a

value of more than $1,500 a felony. Enhanced penalties would vary depending on the

value of the stolen wages, with a minimum of up to three years in prison and up to

$10,000 in fines and a maximum of up to 10 years in prison and twice the value of the

wages. The measure now moves to the House of Representatives, where similar

legislation (2022-H 7677) has been introduced by Rep. Robert E. Craven (D-Dist. 32,

North Kingstown).

House approves bill to clarify public shoreline access

After months of work by a bipartisan study commission led by Rep. Terri Cortvriend

(D-Dist. 72, Portsmouth, Middletown), the House unanimously approved legislation

she sponsored to define the area of the shore to which the public has access as the

area up to six feet landward of the recognizable high tide line. The bill (2022-H

8055A), which now goes to the Senate, is intended to settle the long-debated question

of where exactly the public can go under the public shoreline access right provided by

the Rhode Island Constitution.

House approves affordable housing bills

The House approved two affordable housing bills sponsored by Rep. June Speakman

(D-Dist. 68, Warren, Bristol) that are part of a legislative package backed by Speaker

K. Joseph Shekarchi (D-Dist. 23, Warwick) to help address the state’s housing crisis.

The bills, both of which now go to the Senate for consideration, streamline the

approval process for affordable housing developments (2022-H 7949A) and create a

more robust system for ensuring that affordable housing remains affordable and

occupied by those who qualify for it (2022-H 7650A).

House OKs bill to study effects of hybrid and virtual learning during pandemic



The House passed a resolution (2022-H 7118A) introduced by Rep. Julie A. Casimiro

(D-Dist. 31, North Kingstown, Exeter) that creates a commission to study the effects

and impacts of hybrid and virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. The

commission will examine the impacts that hybrid and virtual learning has had on the

achievement rates of children in kindergarten through grade 12 due to the pandemic.

Members of the commission would also outline steps and make recommendations to

identify gaps and establish plans to address these issues.

Senate passes DiPalma bill to study RI Board of Education

The Senate passed a joint resolution (2022-S 2442A) introduced by Sen. Louis P.

DiPalma (D-Dist. 12, Middletown, Little Compton, Newport, Tiverton) that would

create a joint study commission to examine the governance structure of Rhode

Island’s public education system. The purpose of the commission would be to study,

review, and make recommendations on how to most efficiently and effectively

administer the governance of the K through 16 public education system in Rhode

Island. The bill now heads to the House, which approved companion legislation

(2022-H 7784A) introduced by Rep. Joseph M. McNamara (D-Dist. 19, Warwick,

Cranston).