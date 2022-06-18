- Advertisement -

By: Caden Charpentier – Media Operations Coordinator

The Newport Gulls (6-2) win streak comes to a close at six games at the hands of their rivals, the Ocean State Waves (5-6). The Waves outlasted the Gulls 12-10 in an offensive showdown that had an astounding 23 hits combined.

Trent Farquhar continued his prolific play on the offensive end, going 4-6 including two doubles and two RBIs. Down by six runs in the eighth inning, the Michigan State product led the comeback charge, lining a single into left field, and driving in the first of three runs in the inning. It was Farquhar’s second time this season recording three or more hits in a game, and third time collecting two or more RBIs in a single contest.

With Newport’s backs against the wall for most of the game, the top of the order continued to show up when the team needed it the most. Sam Kulasingham collected three more hits on the night, bringing his total number to 13 which is good for third-most in the entire league. Joshua Kuroda-Grauer tied the team lead for RBIs on the night with two. He drove in the third run for the Gulls and scored the fourth run in response to the Waves’ five-run fifth inning.

Kuroda-Grauer is tied for second in the New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) for RBIs along with his teammate Colton Ledbetter with nine in this young season. Ledbetter got things started for Newport, smashing his third home run in four games in the first inning. After connecting on his third home run of the summer, the soon-to-be Mississippi State Bulldog showed his patience at the plate, walking a team-high three times. Ledbetter’s 10 walks through just eight games ranks second in the NECBL.

- Advertisement -

The Gulls’ pitching staff struck out 16 batters throughout the contest, its second-best in a game this season. The offense still continues to put up runs despite a couple missed chances. Newport has scored seven or more runs and collected 12 hits in four consecutive games.

The Gulls look to bounce back tomorrow against the North Shore Navigators (1-8) at Fraser Field. First pitch is at 6:35pm. Newport heads right back to Lynn, Massachusetts Sunday for a doubleheader, including a make-up game from June 9. The Gulls then travel to Keene to face the Swamp Bats at Alumni Field on Tuesday at 6:30pm before returning to Cardines Field on Wednesday, June 22 against the Sanford Mainers (1-9) at 6:35 pm for Saccucci Honda Strike for an SUV Night.