PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced today it will be administering an additional conditional surf lifeguard certification test tomorrow at Scarborough North State Beach. This test is being offered to accommodate facilities that are hiring college and high school students who were unable to take earlier tests due to conflicts with their school schedules. Lifeguard positions at all beaches in Rhode Island require certification and special training in first aid, CPR, and lifeguard training. Annually, DEM aims to recruit more than 150 lifeguards to supervise state surf and non-surf beaches. Currently, DEM has recruited and placed 76 lifeguards for the available positions.

The details are as follows:

Conditional Surf Lifeguard Certification Test

Thursday, June 23, 9 AM-2 PM

Scarborough North State Beach, Narragansett

All lifeguard candidates should pre-register for a timeslot for their test through the Lifeguard Certification Portal. Candidates should also fill out and bring with them the Lifeguard Certification Form also available through the Portal. Walk-in registrations will be accepted, and all candidates who sign in with staff between 9 AM and 2 PM will be tested.

To qualify for testing, all candidates must have successfully completed courses and hold valid cards in lifeguard training, first aid, and CPR that includes infant, child, and adult. A valid photo ID with verification of date of birth must be presented at check in. For more information regarding this certification program, visit www.riparks.com/lifeguard.

Any candidate under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to sign the Lifeguard Certification Form. Candidates will be able to download this form when they register through the Lifeguard Certification Portal, and it must be brought with them to the test. The parent or legal guardian must present a valid photo ID when handing in the form. Please note that if a parent/legal guardian is not able to make it to the test, they must sign the form and have it notarized. The candidate must bring this with them to the test. For questions, please contact Tom Rosa at tom.rosa@dem.ri.gov. A $10 fee will be charged for those candidates receiving their certification payable on the testing date.

In case of inclement weather, contact RI State Parks headquarters at 401-667-6200 for cancellation information.

DEM continues to accept applications for qualified lifeguards for state beach facilities at numerous locations throughout the state. Full-time lifeguard positions are available at all state swimming areas, including saltwater beaches such as Roger Wheeler and Scarborough, non-surf beaches such as Goddard, and freshwater beaches such as Burlingame Campground and Lincoln Woods State Park. Pay for lifeguards ranges from $14 to $17 an hour, based on location and position level.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates.

