It’s a crowded field for the Democratic nomination for Rhode Island’s second district U.S. House of Representatives seat. Among the candidates is David Segal, a progressive Democrat who has received endorsements from leading progressive political groups, and leading progressive Democrats like Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

David joins WhatsUpNewp this afternoon at 4 for a videocast, where we’ll learn more about him and why he believes he stands out among a Democratic field that also includes General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Omar Bah, Joy Fox, Sarah Morgenthau, and Cameron Moquin.

A former Providence City Councilman and state Representative, David, who also had considered a run for Congress when Patrick Kennedy retired in 2010, established the activist group Demand Progress.

He’s now looking to replace Rep. James Langevin, D-Rhode Island, who announced a few months ago that he would not seek reelection.

We’ll learn about David, why he’s running and his key issues. We’ll want to know if he believes he can work across political lines, and if he’s willing to compromise to make incremental progress on key issues, rather than taking an “all or nothing” posture.

Watch & Participate on YouTube

Watch & Participate on Facebook

Frank Prosnitz

Frank Prosnitz brings to WhatsUpNewp several years in journalism, including 10 as editor of the Providence (RI) Business News and 14 years as a reporter and bureau manager at the Providence (RI) Journal. Prosnitz began his journalism career as a sportswriter at the Asbury Park (NJ) Press, moving to The News Tribune (Woodbridge, NJ), before joining the Providence Journal. Prosnitz hosts the Morning Show on WLBQ radio (Westerly), 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, and It’s Your Business, also on WBLQ, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Prosnitz has twice won Best in Business Awards from the national Society of American Business Editors and Writers (SABEW), twice was named Media Advocate of the Year by the Small Business Administration, won an investigative reporter’s award from the New England Press Association, and newswriting award from the Rhode Island Press Association.