It’s a crowded field for the Democratic nomination for Rhode Island’s second district U.S. House of Representatives seat. Among the candidates is David Segal, a progressive Democrat who has received endorsements from leading progressive political groups, and leading progressive Democrats like Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

David joins WhatsUpNewp this afternoon at 4 for a videocast, where we’ll learn more about him and why he believes he stands out among a Democratic field that also includes General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Omar Bah, Joy Fox, Sarah Morgenthau, and Cameron Moquin.

A former Providence City Councilman and state Representative, David, who also had considered a run for Congress when Patrick Kennedy retired in 2010, established the activist group Demand Progress.

He’s now looking to replace Rep. James Langevin, D-Rhode Island, who announced a few months ago that he would not seek reelection.

We’ll learn about David, why he’s running and his key issues. We’ll want to know if he believes he can work across political lines, and if he’s willing to compromise to make incremental progress on key issues, rather than taking an “all or nothing” posture.

Watch & Participate on YouTube

Watch & Participate on Facebook