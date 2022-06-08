Review contributed by Gavi Elkind: From the opening chords of “Can’t Buy Me Love,” through the pyrotechnics that closed out the “Golden Slumbers” medley at the end of the show, Paul McCartney electrified Fenway Park for the first of two Boston appearances. Adoring Boston fans were overjoyed to have Sir Paul back, and they showered him and his talented band with what Paul affectionately dubbed “Beatles-level” screams throughout the evening of June 7.

McCartney alternated between Beatles favorites (including “Got to Get You Into My Life,” “I’ve Just Seen a Face,” “Obla Di Obla Da,” “Love Me Do,” and “Lady Madonna”), solo work (including “Junior’s Farm” and “My Valentine”), and Wings classics (including “Band on the Run” and “Live and Let Die”). Halfway through his nearly three-hour set, Sir Paul took to the stage solo for beautiful acoustic versions of “Blackbird” and “Here Today,” the latter of which he dedicated to his dear friend, John Lennon.

John made another appearance in the first encore number. Peter Jackson, filmmaker of the Beatles Get Back documentary, was able to isolate John’s vocals and video from the famous rooftop concert, and Paul dueted with him on a fabulous rendition of “I’ve Got a Feeling.” Paul moved between bass and piano throughout the show, and he even picked up the ukulele for a stripped-down version of “Something,” a tribute to George Harrison. For the first time ever, he played live “She Came in Through the Bathroom Window” from Abbey Road.

As he closed out the show with “Golden Slumbers – Carry That Weight – The End,” the crowd sang along with Sir Paul: “And in the end/The love you take/Is equal to the love you make.” The mutual sharing of love back and forth between audience and artist all night was reflective of a musical life lived according to this creed. McCartney has spent more than 65 years making spectacular music and sharing his prolific talent with the world — and we are all fortunate to continue basking in his presence.

Check out some photos of the show below from WUN contributor Gary Alpert.