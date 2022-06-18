- Advertisement -

A mid-afternoon thunderstorm ushered in a high-energy evening of New Orleans-influenced rock and soul Friday night June 17 at Bold Point Park in East Providence, RI.

Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown was an impressive display featuring several N’Orleans bands. Newport Jazz Festival alum Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue headlined the night that included fellow Louisiana bands Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville, George Porter Jr. with Dumpstaphunk and The Soul Rebels.

WUN Photographer Rick Farrell was there Friday and got some great photos of the evening below.

Concerts return to the outdoor venue on the waterfront in July. Click here for details.