It was a beautiful day for rock and roll Sunday, June 5 when the East Warren Rod and Gun Club hosted a benefit concert in support of Cystinosis research. The fourth annual fundraiser for the Cystinosis Research Foundation featured music from RI mainstays D’Vottes, Western Stars & Mark & Sam Taber.

An enthusiastic crowd greeted the bands who played all afternoon. WUN Photographer Rick Farrell was there and shares some photos below.

To learn more about the Foundation, visit the website here.