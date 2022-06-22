- Advertisement -

Local musicians Ed Nary and Tom Perrotti announced this week that they will present Claudia Russell and Bruce Kaplan in concert on Thursday, July 14, 6 pm at Thriving Tree Coffeehouse, 706 Park Ave., Portsmouth, R.I.

Claudia Russell’s mother was a dancer in major productions including “White Christmas” and “An American in Paris.” Her father was a well known British crooner and was the vocalist for the original BBC production, “Teddy Bear’s Picnic,” the world’s first million seller. Claudia Russell has “a voice that breaks hearts,” according to the Milwaukee Journal. Bruce Kaplan, her music and life partner, adds the perfect counterpoint with mandolin and tastefully restrained electric guitar.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by calling (401) 418-1142.

The concert will be held rain or shine, but advance tickets will be limited to the inside capacity of the Coffeehouse, unless and until, the weather allows for an outdoor performance.

The Thriving Tree coffeehouse abuts Blue Bill Cove, organizers ask those attending to bring a lawn chair if the concert is outdoors. Call 401-418-1142 for updates on whether the concert will be outdoors on the day of the show.

