Warwick, RI – The Community College of Rhode Island’s Athletic Department named 45 student-athletes to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll for the Spring 2022 semester, 36 of whom also qualified for the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region XXI Honor Roll.

To qualify for the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll, a student-athlete must earn a 3.0 GPA while attending college full-time during the current semester. The NJCAA Region XXI Honor Roll is reserved for those who earn a 3.20 GPA or higher in the current semester.

“We are proud of the coaches, staff, and student-athletes on their academic achievements,” CCRI Director of Athletics Kevin Salisbury said. “Although many people only see the work the student-athletes put in on the court, field, track or pool, the classroom work is the priority each and every semester.

“We would like to congratulate all the student-athletes on this list and we thank all the faculty and staff for their efforts in providing an environment where academics is the focus.”

The Spring 2022 honorees are:

*Connor Warner; Westerly, RI; men’s basketball; 4.00

*Matthew Gibeau; Warwick, RI; men’s soccer; 3.93

*Kate E. Ferns; Warwick, RI; softball; 3.90

*Nicole M. Dioh; Woonsocket, RI; outdoor track; 3.88

*Maggie Schwab; Narragansett, RI; women’s basketball; 3.87

*Madison S. Capwell; Coventry, RI; women’s volleyball; 3.85

*Ednilson F. Tavares; Pawtucket, RI; men’s soccer; 3.85

*Samantha Marsella; Rehoboth, MA; softball; 3.83

*Samuel M. McCutcheon; Smithfield, RI; men’s soccer; 3.82

*Vincent A. Cotoia; North Providence, RI; men’s swimming; 3.79

*Maya-Jane S. Lima; North Kingstown, RI; women’s basketball; 3.78

*Michael R. Harris; Cranston, RI; men’s basketball; 3.77

*Carlos Xavier Molines Berrocal; Barrington, RI; baseball; 3.77

*Nicholas Guertin; Cranston, RI; men’s soccer; 3.68

*Talia Thibodeau; Cranston, RI; women’s basketball; 3.68

*Sabrina Rosario; Providence, RI; women’s volleyball; 3.67

*Robert K. Schmitt; Warwick, RI; men’s club volleyball; 3.64

*Michelle Castillo; Providence, RI; track; 3.61

*Millie R. Wignall; Cranston, RI; women’s swimming; 3.54

*Lucie R. Willett; Charlestown, RI; softball; 3.54

*Pablo J. Puac Mejicanos; Pawtucket, RI; men’s soccer; 3.50

*Marcus V. Botelho; Portsmouth, RI; baseball; 3.48

*Dylan A. Barlow; Warwick, RI; baseball; 3.45

*Alexander R. Johnson; West Warwick, RI; men’s soccer; 3.44

*James K. Coleman; Pawtucket, RI; baseball; 3.43

*Emily E. McNeil; West Warwick, RI; softball; 3.43

*Michelle A. Moreno; Providence, RI; women’s basketball; 3.38

*Kara D. Cournoyer; Burrillville, RI; women’s volleyball; 3.35

*Austin R. Major; Coventry, RI; track; 3.35

*Richard W. Pina; East Providence, RI; men’s basketball; 3.32

*Kiley M. Ferns; Warwick, RI; softball; 3.32

*Luke A. Fusaro; Charlestown, RI; men’s basketball; 3.31

*Jeffrey N. Cotoia; North Providence, RI; men’s swimming; 3.26

*Aliyah. B. Vieira; Warren, RI; softball; 3.23

*William F. Grant; North Smithfield, RI; men’s club volleyball; 3.21

*Bradley F. Procaccini; Cranston, RI; men’s swimming; 3.21

Jazlynn T. DiZoglio; Providence, RI; women’s basketball; 3.16

Kyle Alves; North Smithfield, RI; men’s club volleyball; 3.16

Jacob D. San Antonio; Cranston, RI; baseball; 3.14

Alanis J. Cortes De Jesus; Worcester, MA; women’s volleyball; 3.13

Andrew Clarkin; Coventry, RI; track; 3.10

Casey Regine; Cranston, RI; softball; 3.10

Marcus Harmon; Woonsocket, RI; men’s basketball; 3.09

Emma G. Cotter; Cumberland, RI; women’s swimming; 3.08

Michael B. Resnick; Gloucester, RI; men’s basketball; 3.08

*NJCAA Region XXI Honor Roll