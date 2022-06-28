- Advertisement -

A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good school will provide students with the tools and support to make that choice, and the foundational skills necessary to succeed in the workforce.

For many families, the school district is a top criteria when deciding where to buy a home. But this consideration and ability to choose is not a luxury all families can afford, especially in today’s wildly competitive housing market.

One important proxy of a quality education is per-student spending. According to the most recent Census data available, the national average per-pupil expenditure in fiscal year 2019 was $13,187. Several recent studies suggest that increased spending per student correlates with higher academic achievement, particularly in districts serving predominantly low-income students. Since public schools are largely funded by property taxes, schools in low-income areas suffer the most from a lack of funding for critical expenditures like staff salaries and benefits, transportation, instructional resources, and support services.

There are more than 13,000 school districts in the U.S., each one slightly different, for better or worse, than the next. However, several common denominators exist and, when compared, can serve as indicators of what makes an impactful district.

Stacker compiled a list of the best school districts in Rhode Island using rankings from Niche. Niche ranks school districts based on a variety of criteria including academics (SAT/ACT scores and state proficiency tests), teacher salaries, expenses per student, and access to extracurricular activities.

#10. Chariho Regional School District (Wood River Junction)

– Number of schools: 8 (3,238 students)



– Graduation rate: 89% (60% reading proficient and 47% math proficient)



– Average teacher salary: $76,535 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

#9. Smithfield Public Schools (Smithfield)

– Number of schools: 6 (2,382 students)



– Graduation rate: 92% (58% reading proficient and 42% math proficient)



– Average teacher salary: $78,379 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

#8. Lincoln Public Schools (Lincoln)

– Number of schools: 6 (3,211 students)



– Graduation rate: 88% (50% reading proficient and 46% math proficient)



– Average teacher salary: $83,928 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

#7. Cumberland School Department (Cumberland)

– Number of schools: 9 (4,668 students)



– Graduation rate: 87% (62% reading proficient and 53% math proficient)



– Average teacher salary: $80,784 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

#6. Exeter-West Greenwich Regional School District (West Greenwich)

– Number of schools: 5 (1,663 students)



– Graduation rate: 92% (56% reading proficient and 49% math proficient)



– Average teacher salary: $79,732 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

#5. Portsmouth School District (Portsmouth)

– Number of schools: 4 (2,426 students)



– Graduation rate: 94% (59% reading proficient and 47% math proficient)



– Average teacher salary: $77,657 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

#4. Narragansett School System (Narragansett)

– Number of schools: 3 (1,278 students)



– Graduation rate: 92% (55% reading proficient and 42% math proficient)



– Average teacher salary: $102,665 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

#3. North Kingstown School District (North Kingstown)

– Number of schools: 8 (3,992 students)



– Graduation rate: 93% (63% reading proficient and 52% math proficient)



– Average teacher salary: $76,621 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

#2. East Greenwich Public Schools (East Greenwich)

– Number of schools: 6 (2,595 students)



– Graduation rate: 95% (66% reading proficient and 56% math proficient)



– Average teacher salary: $80,456 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

#1. Barrington Public Schools (Barrington)

– Number of schools: 6 (3,397 students)



– Graduation rate: 94% (75% reading proficient and 66% math proficient)



– Average teacher salary: $87,640 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

