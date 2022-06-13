BankNewport held its first in-person Financial Education Fair since 2020 for 140 students at Rogers High School in Newport recently.

Throughout the school year, BankNewport conducted presentations on topics such as Careers, Checking and Savings, Digital Banking, Personal Insurance, and the Importance of Credit. The Fair served as a capstone to the partnership, giving students the opportunity to go through a realistic budgeting experience, make spending decisions based on a chosen career, monthly income and living expenses, and engage with members of the local business community.

“We are so pleased to be back in schools for our financial education fairs,” said Jack Murphy, President and CEO, BankNewport. “Personal finance is a critical skill and one we need to be teaching our young people as early as possible, so that they have the tools to succeed in the world.”