Meet your new best friend, Aspen – this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Aspen is a 3-year-old male Mixed Breed.

Aspen is considered a large-sized dog, weighing in at between 60 and 99 pounds.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Aspen;

The more we get to know Aspen, the more we fall in love! He is a big friendly boy who likes just about everyone he meets- two legs or four. He’d do great with kids who are old enough to understand how to interact respectfully with a dog. If you’re looking for a happy-go-lucky guy who needs a home to call his own, Aspen might be the perfect fit for you!

For more information about Aspen, click here or call Potter League for Animals at 401-846-8276. You can read more about Potter League’s adoption process and fees here.

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.