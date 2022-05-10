What’s Up Newp and Jane Pickens Film and Events Center will present a special screening of the acclaimed documentary/concert film The Torch on Saturday, May 14 at 7:30 PM. The film tells the story of guitar legend Buddy Guy and his role in nurturing new talent in blues music. The Torch Director Jim Farrell and star Quinn Sullivan (and his guitar) will be in attendance at the screening.

Here’s a summary of the film:

At 83, Chicago legend Buddy Guy remains the standard-bearer for the blues, an icon determined to see the art form live on long after he’s gone. Enter guitar phenom Quinn Sullivan, who has been mentored by Guy since he was a kid. This stirring documentary, amplified by electrifying musical performances, charts the guidance Guy himself received from the likes of Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf while observing the Grammy®-winner passing his wisdom to the next generation.

After the film, What’sUpNewp Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams will moderate a Q&A on stage with Director Jim Farrell and New Bedford native Quinn Sullivan, who appears in the film.