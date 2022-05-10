According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Northeast wind 14 to 17 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Northeast wind 13 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.