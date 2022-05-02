According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today we’ll see some rain, with a high near 52 degrees.

Newport RI forecast

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Today: Rain, mainly after 3pm. High near 52. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Rain, mainly before 11pm. Low around 47. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: A slight chance of rain before 9am, then patchy drizzle between 9am and 10am. Patchy fog between 9am and 10am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 55. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 7 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Friday: A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Northeast wind 15 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Northeast wind 13 to 15 mph.

