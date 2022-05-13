The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Newport County, Rhode Island, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, and additional portions of Massachusetts.

The Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 8 am on Friday, May 13.

Central Middlesex MA-Western Essex MA-Eastern Essex MA-

Western Norfolk MA-Southeast Middlesex MA-Suffolk MA-

Eastern Norfolk MA-Northern Bristol MA-Western Plymouth MA-

Eastern Plymouth MA-Southern Bristol MA-Southern Plymouth MA-

Barnstable MA-Dukes MA-Nantucket MA-Bristol RI-Newport RI-

Including the cities of Framingham, Lowell, Lawrence, Gloucester,

Foxborough, Norwood, Cambridge, Boston, Quincy, Taunton,

Brockton, Plymouth, Fall River, New Bedford, Mattapoisett,

Chatham, Falmouth, Provincetown, Vineyard Haven, Nantucket,

Bristol, and Newport

759 PM EDT Thu May 12 2022

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of eastern, northeastern and southeastern

Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.