STOWE, Vt. (AP) — Vail Resorts has been fined more than $27,000 for safety violations after a Stowe Mountain Resort employee was thrown from a zip line ride and died last fall.

Scott Lewis, 53, of Stowe, hit the anchoring platform that was holding the line and could not be revived on Sept. 23, 2021, police said.

Investigators found that a component of the lanyard supporting Lewis had not been properly inspected or replaced as the manufacturer recommended, WCAX-TV reported. Investigators also found in the report last month that the resort failed to provide training to each employee required to use the equipment, the news station reported. The report also noted that Lewis was traveling at more than 80 mph (130 kph).

“The employer did not furnish employment and a place of employment which were free from recognized hazards that were causing or likely to cause death or serious physical harm to employees,” the report stated.

Vail Resorts, the parent company of Stowe, said it continues to work with Vermont authorities concerning the accident.

“Safety is our highest priority, and Stowe Resort and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to this employee’s family and friends,” Vail said.

The zip line course will remain closed for an indefinite amount of time, the report said.