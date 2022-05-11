Residential Properties Ltd. is excited to announce the sale of 0 Lot 1 Carnegie Harbor Drive in Portsmouth for $2 million.

RPL Broker Associate John Repoza proudly represented the buyer as the selling agent in this transaction. Eric Kirton of Lila Delman Compass represented the seller as the listing agent.

According to State-Wide MLS data, this is the highest vacant land sale of the year for all of Rhode Island.

“This is the largest and last-available waterfront lot in the Aquidneck Club Carnegie Harbor Drive neighborhood. With over 300 feet of frontage and spectacular western sunsets, one can enjoy unobstructed, stunning water views stretching south to the Newport Bridge,” RPL says about the property. “Aquidneck Club memberships offer championship golf, tennis, boating, equestrian, dining, kids camp, and social activities. The Portsmouth location lends enviable equidistance to Newport and Bristol.”