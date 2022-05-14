The Town of Warren is offering professional small business support to businesses within the town that are navigating the “new normal” business environment post COVID-19.

Many businesses have been forced to change their business model or adopt new ones. The idea of using social media as a business tool can be frightening for some, and while many businesses might have a presence on the internet, is it a strong and properly placed presence? Using a portion of the funding that the Town of Warren received through the State’s Take It Outside Program, the Town of Warren is providing support to interested businesses.

The support will be a combination of one-on-one meetings, as well as three workshops focused on areas specific to small businesses led by expert facilitators in June and July. The one-on-one support will be offered in person, or virtually, to provide optimum accessibility and the topics covered in the sessions and workshops will range from growth planning, marketing and PR strategy and development, sales forecasting and planning, to social media and email marketing, setting up Google My Business, guidance on optimizing or building websites and more.

The small business support program will be led by Tuni Schartner Consulting, LLC.

TS Consulting started as a digital marketing company but has evolved to become a leading full-service business strategy firm. It was founded in 2013 to help small businesses thrive and continues to cultivate growth within the Rhode Island economy by supporting individual entrepreneurs and businesses, as well as communities and municipalities.

The TS Consulting team is experienced at helping their clients find success at every stage of their journey, from startups in need of guidance to get their enterprises off the ground, to helping established businesses with rebranding efforts and new marketing strategies to drive sustained growth and profitability. TS Consulting fosters success for their customers by focusing on what is important to them and strongly values supporting their local communities and creating flourishing ecosystems.

The TS Consulting team is made up of active leaders, who are heavily involved in supporting local entrepreneurs and civic organizations and firmly believe in the power of working together.

TS Consulting provides a wide range of consulting services that include coaching, advising and training, organizational development, fractional leadership, strategic growth planning, SEO, content marketing, social media marketing, email marketing, and public relations.

Bob Rulli, Warren’s Director of Planning & Community Development in announcing the program stated, “we are grateful to the State of Rhode Island for again providing Take It Outside funds to assist our local businesses. I am excited that we have an opportunity to have Tuni and her team meet and work with our Warren business community. Her proven track record of success in assisting the business community will benefit participating businesses moving forward.”

“I am so excited to work with businesses in Warren. I truly believe that small businesses are the backbone of our communities and that strengthening these businesses is the key to strengthening our local and state economies” said Tuni Schartner, owner of Tuni Schartner Consulting LLC and known throughout the state as ‘RI’s Economic Gardener’. “Our team is made up of small business experts that are all passionate about helping other small businesses in RI and we are looking forward to working with the entrepreneurs here to support growth.”

Individual business support will be offered once a week for 12 weeks either at Town Hall, at the participants business location or virtually. For more information on the program or to sign up, please contact Bob Rulli at 401-289-0529 or via email brulli@townofwarren-ri.gov.