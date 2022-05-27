Memorial Day weekend gives us all an extra day to enjoy live music around the region. Be patient, especially at those festivals, as everything is moving a little slower these days. Here are a few top picks …

All Weekend: Boston is calling you to Boston Calling beginning Friday and running through Sunday. Headliners include Nine Inch Nails, The Strokes and Metallica. Plan to arrive early and check out our friends Julie Rhodes, Ali McGuirk and more! Tickets are still available for most days. Details here.

All Weekend: The Solid Sound Festival, labeled “an antidote to big-name festivals is back at MASS MoCa in N. Adams, MA with headliners like Wilco, Japanese Breakfast, Sylvan Esso, and Mike Watt. Undercard artists like Hand Habits, Cut Worms and Sun Ra Arkestra are equally impressive. Tickets are available for the Friday and Sunday shows, Saturday is sold out. Details here.

Friday: Summer is close … Country star Chris Young opens up the season at Bold Point Park beginning at 7PM. The Grammy Award-nominated artist has amassed 12 #1 singles. Special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Ernest open at 6:30PM. Details here.

Saturday: Up and coming indie-rock band Pile will be at Fete in Providence Saturday night. Their sound has been described by The Village Voice as a “distinct blend of melted guitars” with “howling-wolf vocals and shred-free guitar harmonies.” Details on the all-ages show here.

Saturday: Legendary singer Johnny Mathis is appearing at Foxwoods Premier Theatre on his “Voice of Romance” tour Saturday night. His songs are legendary and at age 86, Mathis continues to tour to adoring fans. Details here.

Sunday: Check out an EP Release party with Electric Paisan, a solo act from RI native Joe Tudino. His sound is raw and fresh and he’s headlining a show at The Parlour in Providence with support from Eclectic Electric, The Electric Dugans and Buried Electric. No doubt, it’s gonna be electric! Details here.