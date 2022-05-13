A beautiful Spring weekend means its time to get out and enjoy some live music! Our weekly column “Six Picks” highlights just some of the best music ahead in Rhode Island and beyond. Check out our picks below…

Sunday: Music legend Sting returns to Mohegan Sun with his band Sunday night. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and 11-time Grammy Award winner will bring his classics plus material from his latest album The Bridge. A few good seats still available. Click here for details.

Monday: Tori Amos burst out on the music scene 30 years ago with her breakthrough album. Little Earthquakes. She’ll be stopping by The Vets in Providence Monday at 7:30 on her “Ocean to Ocean” tour. Special Guests Gracie and Rachel open. A few tickets remain – Details here.

Friday and Saturday: A recent fire damaged Pump House Music Works in Wakefield but as they say, the show must go on – under a tent temporarily. Friday night at 7PM, don’t miss The Dick Clarks playing a benefit show for the venue, and Saturday at 2PM, a tribute show to celebrate the life of the late Jon Campbell, a beloved South County singer-songwriter who passed away in January. Details here.

Saturday: Alec Benjamin‘s 2018 smash hit “Let Me Down Slowly” amassed over three hundred million YouTube plays and over a billion Spotify streams.He’ll bring that one and songs from his just-released second album, (Un)Commentary to The Strand in Providence Saturday night. Click here for details.

Friday: The Rhode Island Bluegrass Hall of Fame has its annual induction concert Friday and this years honorees are Rhythm & Roots Festival founder Chuck Wentworth and musician Sky Travis. The ceremony will be held at the Elks Lodge #2285, 42 Nooseneck Hill Rd, West Greenwich at 8PM. A jam session will follow. Click here for details.

Saturday: Speaking of top-notch local bluegrass, head to the Galactic Theatre in Warren Saturday night for Hollow Turtle, the high-energy Warren, RI-based quartet. The joint will be jumping! Details here.