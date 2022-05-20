In an e-mail to supporters this morning, RI’s Rhythm & Roots Festival announced the first round of performers playing the Charlestown event Labor Day Weekend. More artists are expected to be announced at a later date.

Headliners Little Feat will be there as part of the “Waiting for Columbus” tour, celebrating the popular 1977 live album. Also announced, are blues great Samantha Fish, North Mississippi All-Stars, keyboard sensation Veronica Lewis and Anders Osborne & Jackie Greene.

More on the Festival: The festival will run from 4 to 11 p.m. on Friday and noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, September 2-4. Ticket prices range from $49 for Friday night to $249 for three-day camping passes with full festival access. Festival information can be found at www.rhythmandroots.com.

The bands that perform at Rhythm & Roots prove again and again that roots music never stands still. Get your tickets early (last year’s camping tickets sold out) to reserve your spot for the celebration of music, dance and food. Let’s “Keep the Vibe Alive In 2022.”

Here’s the complete lineup as currently scheduled:

Little Feat

Samantha Fish

Anders Osborne & Jackie Greene

North Mississippi All Stars

Donna the Buffalo

Pine Leaf Boys

Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys

Honey Island Swamp Band

The New Orleans Suspects

Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas

Los Texmaniacs

John Papa Gros

Veronica Lewis

Rose & the Bros

Sunday School w/Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez with the Sin Sisters