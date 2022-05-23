The following is a list of library programs that adults can enjoy in June.

Patrons are encouraged to visit tivertonlibrary.org or call 401-625-6796 to learn more and to register.

All Month Long

Tech Help

Having trouble with your smartphone or computer? Curious about social media? Want to read eBooks on your tablet or listen to audiobooks on your phone? Make an appointment for tech help. Simply call Kristin for an appointment at 401-625-6796 ext. 8. Can’t make it during the week? We offer drop-in tech help for quick questions and troubleshooting. Drop-in help is available on June 11th and 25th.

Wednesday, June 1st, 6:00-8:00pm

Makers Meet-Up

Knitters, quilters, and crafters: come craft with us in the Community Room on the first Wednesday of every month! Socialize with fellow crafters, get project ideas, ask questions, and share tips and advice. Must bring your own equipment and supplies.

Tuesdays, June 7th, 14th, and 21st, 6:00-7:00 pm

Cricut Help Night

Did you recently buy a Cricut and are completely lost? Are you using your Cricut for a project, but cannot figure out what tools and settings to use? Then join Kristin for free Cricut help. You must bring your own Cricut, tools, accessories, and laptop/mobile device. We have free Wi-Fi and plenty of tables for you to use. Questions? Contact Kristin Amaral at 401-625-6796 ext. 8 or kamaral@tivertonlibrary.org. Registration is required.

Wednesday, June 8th, 6:30-7:30pm

Evening with the Author: The Year the World Stood Still with Susan Brescia

Award-winning author and artist Susan Brescia will share how she turned adversity into something positive during COVID-19 and what inspired her to memorialize this once-in-a-lifetime event. Sue will discuss the creative process of journaling through art. Observe original charcoal drawings from the book while Sue tells their real-life stories of love, heroism, selflessness, and hope. Registration is required for this event.

Wednesday, June 15th, 6:30-7:30pm

ASL Meetup

Join us on the third Wednesday of every month to practice American Sign Language. Learn about ASL resources, learn new signs, and practice what you’ve learned with adults of all abilities! Attendees are asked to come with a conversation starter to get the practice going.

Friday, June 17th, 3:30-4:30pm

CreaTIV Craft: Straw-woven Bookmarks

Join us every month for some fun and creativity! This month, we will use drinking straws to weave bookmarks. All materials are provided. Registration is required.

Saturday, June 18th, 2:00-3:30pm

Learn About Citizen Science

Citizen Science is a way for regular people to participate in real science that needs our help! The library now has three Citizen Science Kits available for checkout as part of our Library of Things. Each kit contains everything you need to identify and document the plants and animals around you, identify and count pollinators as they visit flowering plants, or gather light pollution data. Drop in between 2:00 and 3:30 on Saturday, June 18th, to see the kits for yourself and learn how you can participate in real scientific research! These kits are designed for adults or for children with help from an adult – they make an ideal family or multigenerational activity.

Wednesday, June 22nd, 5:30-8:00pm

Movie Night: West Side Story

Join us for a free movie, popcorn, and drinks on the fourth Wednesday of the month. This month, we will watch West Side Story (2021; PG-13; 2h, 36m), an adaptation of the 1957 musical, which explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds.

June 27-August 20, 2022

Camp iRead: Read Beyond the Beaten Path – The Adult Summer Library Experience

Read, watch, participate, and explore with the Tiverton Public Library this summer and enter to win great prizes! Anyone 18 and older is eligible to participate in the adult summer library experience. Complete as many activity tracking sheets as you like for chances to win one of four great prizes! Tracking sheets will be available on June 27th.