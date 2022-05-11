Reginaldo V. Angeles “Regie,” 85, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on May 3, 2022, at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the son to the late Daniel and Gliceria (Valentin) Angeles. He was born in Manilla Philippines on February 18, 1937, where he was raised before joining the United States Navy. Regie served in the United States Navy for 20 years before retiring in Middletown, RI, where he resided until his passing. Regie continued his career working in various positions as a Government Service employee on Naval Station Newport for over 20 years. After retiring for government service, Regie kept busy by working part time as a security guard for the Doris Duke estate in Newport, RI. He was an avid fisherman and loved to salt water fish in the waters of Narragansett Bay and the coast line of Sachuest Point.

In recent years Regie was the very devoted caregiver of Leonora (Valenciano) Angeles, his wife of 60 years. Regie is survived by his wife Leonora, his 2 children and daughter-in-law; Reginald “Val” and his wife Jenifer “Jill” Angeles of San Marcos, CA, and Loren Angeles of Middletown, RI, his grandchildren; Ranesha (Fox) Smoltz and her husband Steven Smoltz, Jason Angeles, Corinne Angeles, Alexandra Angeles, Cameron Angeles, and 3 great-grandchildren; Avery and Sterling Smoltz and Giselle Roa. He is also survived by his brothers; Lorenzo Angeles of Newark, CA, Perry Angeles of San Francisco, CA, Rigo Angeles of Paris, FR, and his sisters; Susan Llamas of San Francisco, Angelica Alcantara of Chicago, Il, Anita Marquez of Burlingame, CA, and many nieces and nephews.

Per Regie’s wishes, services were held privately.

Condolence cards may be sent to Regie’s home or his PO Box at PO Box 4133, Middletown, RI 02842.

Regie was known for his generosity in helping all in need, no matter the circumstance and without judgment. Most of these kind acts were completed without anyone knowing. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family request that you help a friend, family member, or maybe someone you do not even know without judgment or boast.