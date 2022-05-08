Nicole C. Coite, 62, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away at home on May 6, 2022. She was the wife of Dennis W. Coite for 50 years.

Nicole was born in Nice, France, to Edwin and Andrée (Trahan) Reigert. She grew up in Newport, and attended Thompson Middle School, where she met Dennis, the love of her life. Nicole worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant in nursing homes as well as with the Visiting Nurses Home and Hospice.

Nicole is survived by her husband Dennis W. Coite, her children; William D. Coite, of MS, Melissa E. Coite, of Newport, her mother; Andrée (Trahan) Reigert, her sister; Michelle (Ronald) DeAscentis, of Middletown, her grandchildren; Breyona P. Baker, of Middletown, William D. (Julia) Coite Jr., of SC, Keighly F. (Chris) Baeza, of SC, and her great-grandchildren; Brooklin Y. Baker, Emerie Coite, Sadie Coite, and Amara Baeza.

Nicole is preceded in death by her father, Edwin E. Reigert.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island.

Burial will be private.