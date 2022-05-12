Nancy J. Riley Beverly, 82, a native Newporter, was born August 2, 1939 and entered eternal life on May 8, 2022 surrounded by her family. Nancy was born, August 2, 1939, to Howard and Anna (Maroney) Riley.

Nancy graduated from St. Catherine Academy in 1958 where she was active in sports, particularly, basketball. Following, Nancy studied at Katherine Gibbs secretarial school in Providence, RI. While raising their three children, Nancy and Don lived in various places with Greece, Hawaii and California being among them.

Nancy was employed for twenty-seven years at the Uniform Center on the Newport Naval Base in RI.

Nancy is survived by her children; Lisa Dugan and her husband Kevin, of South Carolina, Thomas Beverly of Portsmouth and Kimberly Colicci and her husband Raymond, of Portsmouth, RI. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Meagan Browder (Josh), KP Dugan, Nicholas Colicci and Emily Colicci as well as her great-grandson, Easton Browder. She also leaves behind her sisters Suzanne McDonnell of Holliston, MA, Marialyn Riley, RSM, a religious Sister of Mercy and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Nancy is preceded in death by husband, Donald Beverly, her sister Patricia Gasicrowski, and her brother Gerald Riley.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 23rd at 10:00 am at St. Barnabas Church in Portsmouth.

Burial will be private.

