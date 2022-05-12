Marie E. Lombardo, age 76, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on May 7, 2022 at her home. She was the wife of the late Francis E. Lombardo, USN (Ret).

Marie was born in Brooklyn, NY to Leon and Hilda Correia. She grew up in Brooklyn and moved to Rhode Island when her husband was stationed at the Newport Naval Station. She remained here to begin their family, while Francis completed his Navy duties. Soon Marie completed her Nursing certification and worked for many years at Newport Hospital. Later in life she worked in childcare and enjoyed working in several restaurants. She enjoyed quiet days at home with her dog Luigi, when she wasn’t hard at work.

Marie is survived by four children, Debra Honey-Perreault of Maine, Jennine Smith of Virginia, James Lombardo and John Lombardo, both of Middletown. She also leaves a sister Florence Castellano of Staten Island, NY, eleven grandchildren Erika, Christopher, Rachel, Alexandra, Kyle, Nicholas, Dakota, Rayna, James, Max, and Katelyn and many wonderful great grandchildren.

Marie is preceded in death by her husband Francis, a son Richard Lombardo and a daughter Karen Barber.

Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. Although not the founder or original owner, Belmore has been with What'sUpNewp since its early beginnings in 2012.

Belmore was born in Providence, Rhode Island; grew up and graduated high school in Coventry, Rhode Island; and lived in Newport, Rhode Island for more than ten years. He currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals.

He and his wife, Jen, as well as their two dogs (Aero and June), recently moved to Alexandria, Virginia. Belmore travels back and forth to Newport every couple of weeks to cover events, work on story ideas, to meet with What'sUpNewp's on-the-ground contributors, to visit friends, and to eat as much seafood as possible.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

Memorial Funeral Home

This obituary was originally published by Memorial Funeral Home on www.memorialfuneralhome.com. It has been republished here with permission and at no cost.