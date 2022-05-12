Marie E. Lombardo, age 76, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on May 7, 2022 at her home. She was the wife of the late Francis E. Lombardo, USN (Ret).

Marie was born in Brooklyn, NY to Leon and Hilda Correia. She grew up in Brooklyn and moved to Rhode Island when her husband was stationed at the Newport Naval Station. She remained here to begin their family, while Francis completed his Navy duties. Soon Marie completed her Nursing certification and worked for many years at Newport Hospital. Later in life she worked in childcare and enjoyed working in several restaurants. She enjoyed quiet days at home with her dog Luigi, when she wasn’t hard at work.

Marie is survived by four children, Debra Honey-Perreault of Maine, Jennine Smith of Virginia, James Lombardo and John Lombardo, both of Middletown. She also leaves a sister Florence Castellano of Staten Island, NY, eleven grandchildren Erika, Christopher, Rachel, Alexandra, Kyle, Nicholas, Dakota, Rayna, James, Max, and Katelyn and many wonderful great grandchildren.

Marie is preceded in death by her husband Francis, a son Richard Lombardo and a daughter Karen Barber.

