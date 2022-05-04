Katherine M. (Brown) Mikolite, 101, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on May 1, 2022, at the Grand Islander Nursing Home. She was married to the late Frederick Mikolite for fifty-five years.

Katherine was born May 21, 1920, in Lyons, NY, to the late Clarence and Julia (Hoetellar) Brown. She grew up there, marrying Fred following her high school graduation. Shortly, thereafter, the couple moved to Phelps, NY. They worked together, publishing a hometown weekly newspaper, but left time for play, enjoying cruising upstate New York, on their Indian motorcycles.

Katherine and Fred moved to Connecticut, in 1946, where they co-founded Our Savior Lutheran Church in South Windsor, CT. The two were never far apart, both working many years for the Hartford Times and, together, raising their daughter Joan. Katherine was a talented painter. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, building stone walls and raising tobacco, while living in Connecticut. However, Katherine was best known for her kindness, love and concern for others, especially her family and her church, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Newport. She never missed sending holiday greetings and birthday wishes to her entire extended family.

After her husband died, Katherine, who was also known as Kay, shared her Portsmouth home with Newporter and recently widowed June Caiger. They enjoyed many years of companionship, traveling together to Russia, Europe and Hawaii.

Katherine is survived by her daughter, Joan Thomas and her husband Bill of Wickford; her brother, Lyell Brown, of NY; grandchildren, Peter and Paul Zuerner, Cicely Thomas, Kurt, Kent, and Kip Mikolite and Diane Adams and great-grandchildren, Miranda Richardson, Zoe, Molly, Sadie, and Lola Zuerner.

Katherine is preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Mikolite; her stepchildren, Shirley Day and Carl Mikolite; her brothers, Clayton, Clinton, Merton, and Herbert Brown and her sister Gladys Manges.

Services for Mrs. Mikolite will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 525 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840.