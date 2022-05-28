Our Loving and devoted Mother Julianna “Ski” Frances Anderson, Age 89, of 11 Appleby Street, Newport, RI, passed away at home on Monday, May 23, 2022, from complications relating to Alzheimer’s Disease.

She was born on February 8, 1933, in Newport, RI. She was preceded in death by her spouse, David “Andy” Anderson, Jr. in 2008. Ski was the daughter of the late John Amado Monteiro Sr and Jennie P. Monteiro.

Ski and Andy met and were married in 1956. The introduction came by way of her beloved father. Ski and her late husband would share 55 years together and she always gave all her love and unwavering support. She served as an example to all of us of what a devoted wife and mother looks like.

Ski loved people, especially children. She enjoyed having family around her all the time. Friends and family would say the door was always open and you would always be greated with a smile and a hug. She enjoyed swimming, embroidery, watching wrestling, baking, especially her famous strawberry cake, Coke a Cola, and listening to music. She also enjoyed going shopping and hanging out with her sister-in-law Judy.

Ski lived a full life as an awesome mother, homemaker, caregiver, and worker in the hospitality industry as a housekeeper. Beginning her career at the YMCA located on Washington Square and then transferred to Howard Johnson’s in Middletown, RI as the assistant supervisor in the housekeeping department taking early retirement to care for her husband at home after he had suffered a stroke.

Being a woman that couldn’t sit still she decided while semi-retired to open an In-Home Daycare – Ma’s Daycare. She would spend the next 20+ years taking care of many of Aquidneck Island’s children. She was also loved by ALL their parents, they adored her as much as we did.

Before Ski was an adult herself she had taken on the role of a parent figure to her younger siblings and maintained that role once she entered adulthood. She was a highly regarded older sister that did not take any mess from anyone.

Ski was a loving and devoted mother of 7 children – Michael Monteiro (Jean) of Newport, RI, the late Robert Anderson, Nathaniel Anderson of Newport, RI, Jeffrey Anderson (Marie) of Middletown, RI, Cheryl Bryant of Charleston, SC, Toni Anderson Taylor (Earl) of Orlando, FL and Laura Anderson of Newport, RI.

Ski also leaves 28 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren as well as a host of nephews and nieces and other loved ones.

Besides her children, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren Ski is survived by her sister Denise Keesee (Elijah) of San Diego, CA, and her sister-in-law Julia Monteiro of Newport, RI.

She was the sister of the late John Monteiro Jr, Emmanuel “Chubby” Monteiro, Beverly Stedford, and Russell “Butch” Monteiro.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, 11:00am-1:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Funeral Services for Julianna Anderson will immediately follow calling hours at 1:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be private.

From Her Children:

When you close your eyes God wanted you for some reason. You were a great mom and friend. We will miss you very much and we know you will have your family there with you. We won’t say goodbye but we say see you and one day we will be together …Love Always, Mike & Dave

Jeff – “Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday…unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.” -unknown

Cheryl – Ma, I know in my teenage years I used to give you a run for your money but you’re the greatest. Love you, rest in peace.

Dear Ma, I feel honored and privileged to have been your daughter. You always loved me unconditionally and were the best mother I could wish for. I will love you forever…A mother worth fighting for…With All My Love, Toni