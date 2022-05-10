Joseph Manuel Silvia, age 81, loving husband of 53 years to the late Winifred (Wilson) Silvia, devoted father, and grandfather, died unexpectedly at his home on May 7, 2022.

Joe was born on October 21, 1940, in Middletown, RI the son of Alfred Silvia and Beatrice (Oliveira) Silvia. Joe grew up in Middletown, working with his family on a farm and developing his love of animals, especially dogs. As a teenager he moved to Newport with his family and met the love of his life Winnie Wilson. Joe worked for many years at J.T. O’Connell building supply, working his way up from a delivery helper as a teen to a yard foreman and union representative at the time of his retirement. His retirement was spent caring for his wife Winnie as her health declined due to MS and sharing in the care of his grandchildren, initially alongside Winnie and then continuing to babysit and infant and preschooler after her passing in 2014. He enjoyed boating, fishing, target shooting, and gardening. He was an excellent carpenter, building many custom items for his home and those of his friends and family. He especially looked forward to spending time with his family on holidays and Sunday dinners. Joe was an avid storyteller, a comedian, a competitive game player, an amazingly intelligent problem solver and a loyal and wonderful friend. His unconditional love and commitment to his family was a constant in his life and ours. Whenever called upon he was there for us without hesitation. He was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus, as well as spent Sundays for many decades prior to the Covid pandemic volunteering as an usher at Eight o’clock mass at St. Mary’s Church in Newport.

Joseph is survived by his daughter Patricia Silvia and her husband Robert Gagnon of Lakeville, MA, his son Joseph Silvia of Westbrook, CT, and his daughter Joanne Silvia of Lakeville, MA, as well as his grandchildren Danielle Gagnon, Emily Gagnon and Rosemary Gagnon, Kelsey Shaffer, Paul Joseph George, and Benjamin George. He is also survived by his brother Peter Silvia of Portsmouth, RI and his sister Rose Carey of Mt. Washington, KY.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, May 13 from 4-7pm at O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday, May 14 at St. Mary’s Church, Spring St, Newport at 10am. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Potter League for Animals , 87 Oliphant Ln, Middletown, RI 02842.

Source: O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home