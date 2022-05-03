Jean Amy (Tillman) McGowan, 89, of Newport passed away April 26, 2022. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Jeannie was born in Troy, NY on August 8, 1932. After obtaining her registered nursing degree in Rochester New York, Jeannie moved to New York City where she met Andrew McGowan. Jeannie and Andy wed in 1955, moved to Rhode Island (Andrew’s home state), and settled in Warwick. Jeannie continued her career as a registered nurse working in the intensive care unit at Kent County Hospital for more than 25 years. Her children remember the many kind notes and tokens of thanks Jeannie received from many of her patients and their families thanking her for her kindness and being their “Angel of Mercy”. While Jeannie loved nursing and proud of her career, she would often say her family is her proudest achievement. Jeannie made sure her children would have a strong sense of respect and kindness for others and an independent streak that has served them well.

She is survived by her children Ann Marie Mehlert (Peter), Andrew (Laurie), Thomas and son-in-law Steven Schusler, her sister, Diane Blanchard, her grandchildren, Andrew, Tara (Michael Halle), Keara (Nathan Ranney), Peter, Patrick, Ryan, and Casey, her great grandchildren Judah and Cameron, and many nephews and nieces, who all remember the “Jeannie Hug”. Jeannie is predeceased by her husband, her daughter Kathy (Schusler) and daughter-in-law Stacey.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, May 6 at St. Mary’s Church, Newport at 10 am. Burial will be private.