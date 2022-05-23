Georgette Bolant Jestings, 94, of 80 Renfrew Ave, Middletown, RI, beloved wife of the late Charles S. Jestings, Jr., died May 6, 2022, at her home with her family at her side.

She was the daughter of the late Georges and Andrée (David) Bolant, born 9 October 1927 in Belleville, Paris. She was married to the late Charles S. Jestings, Jr.

A native of Paris, France, she came to the USA in 1947. She was a high school graduate of Paul Doumer School in Aubervilliers, France. She owned her own business prior to retirement.

She was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Middletown. She belonged to the Once-A-Month Society and to the Alliance Français.

Mrs. Jestings leaves a son; Charles S. Jestings III and his wife Kimberly, of Meredith, NH, a daughter; Annette G. Bryant, of Middletown, a sister; Michele Wurtz, of France, a granddaughter; Courtney C. Jestings, two great-granddaughters; Emily and Hailey, a brother-in-law; Walter J. Jestings, of Georgia, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband; Charles S. Jestings, Jr., and a brother-in-law; Donald P. Jestings.

Calling hours are respectfully omitted and funeral services will be private.

Memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Jestings’s name to the Robert Potter League, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842, or to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, P.O. Box 817, Providence, RI 02901-0817.