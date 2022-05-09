Frank Souza Perry Jr, 68, of Portsmouth died on May 1, 2022 after a long battle with heart disease and cancer. He passed away at home surrounded by family and loved ones.

Frank was well known and loved as a lifetime employee of Reidy’s Family Restaurant in Portsmouth, RI.

Frank is survived by his daughter Tammy, his son Frank Miranda, fiance Amy Fortier, grandson Lucas, and a close friend whom he loved like a son, Brian Kielbasa. He is also survived by sisters, Amy Vars, Frances Escobar, Caroline Gadrow, Debra Gibbs, Carmen Scott , Susie Samuels, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Frank S. Perry Sr and Amy E. Perry, his wife Gail Perry, son Frank Edge, and brother Joseph Manville.

Per Frank’s wishes, no services will be held.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.