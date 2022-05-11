James Emerson Kraeger, Ph.D., of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on May 10, 2022 at Newport Hospital. He was the husband of Rosemarie (Capitano) Kraeger.

James, “Doc,” was born in Saint Louis, Missouri and attended Saint Louis University High School, and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Saint Louis University. He received a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology at Fordham University in Bronx, New York where he also met his wife, Rosemarie. They spent several years in New York City before moving to Rhode Island where Doc opened a private practice in Newport, and where he and Rosemarie resided for over 40 years.

Doc took incredible pride in his work and was dedicated to the well-being of his patients. He served as a consulting Psychologist at Butler and Newport Hospitals and was the President of the Rhode Island Psychological Association. Additionally, he was a Psychology and Mental Health adjunct Professor at University of Pittsburgh, Fordham University and the University of Massachusetts.

Doc was proud of his Irish heritage, a connoisseur of fine French cuisine, and a student of the Civil War. He was best known for his resonating voice and his ability to tell stories. He shined most when he was telling others about his three daughters, Kristin, Sarah and Martha.

James is survived by his wife Rosemarie Kraeger, his daughters Kristin Kraeger Dembowski (H. Stephen Dembowki), Sarah Kraeger Suhr (Douglas Suhr) and Martha Kraeger Kalen (Michael Kalen); his grandchildren Julia, Will, Anna, Kate and Jeremy; his brother Russell R. Kraeger, MD, and many nieces and nephews.

James is preceded in death by his parents, Emerson Kraeger and Helen (Maher) Kraeger, his brother Thomas Kraeger and nephew Robert Kraeger.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 11:30 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Spring Street, Newport, RI.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center at One Joslin Place, Suite 745 Boston, MA 02215 or online at www.joslin.org/donate

